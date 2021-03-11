Advertisement

Duke basketball season over after positive coronavirus test, ending 24-year NCAA streak

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST
(CBS) -Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and officially ended its season after a member of the program tested positive for coronavirus. The Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is now over.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,” said Duke Athletic Director Kevin White. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season.”

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games against Boston College and Louisville, but the perennial basketball powerhouse is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

In a statement, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was “honored” to coach his team and was “extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort.”

“We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro,” he said. “This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”

Because Duke’s season is over, Florida State will now automatically advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Seminoles will play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

