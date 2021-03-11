Advertisement

East Tenn. neighborhood pharmacies roll out COVID-19 vaccine options

Patients able to make appointments, see short wait times
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting a COVID-19 vaccination was all in a day’s work for Daniel Yarnell. He didn’t lose a lot of time stopping at Mac’s Pharmacy in North Knoxville.

“I immediately filled out paperwork and within about five minutes I had the shot,” Yarnell said.

Having diabetes puts Yarnell in a higher-risk category, so the vaccination gives him peace of mind.

Phet Sikarng and her husband also got their vaccination, not wanting a repeat of last fall, “I also had COVID before back in September last year, so I’m so scared.”

Mac’s Pharmacy has been busy lately, since receiving its shipment of the vaccine.

Pharmacist Matt Crawford said patients are continuing to make appointments for the Moderna vaccine, “And we’re trying to do between 50 and 60 a day.”

Crawford said although you need to bring any insurance information along, you won’t pay a dime for your COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the brisk vaccination business lately, Crawford said he wants to maintain the smaller, neighborhood service this original Mac’s Pharmacy location is known for.

“We’re a little bit smaller. A little bit more personable. I think that’s what helps develop the relationships with our patients,” Crawford said.

Patients have been getting vaccinations a week or two after they set appointments. The wait time could get longer, depending on demand.

Yarnell said while he waited a few minutes at the pharmacy after his shot, “I think the vaccine is very important.”

Sikarng said, “I’m scared to get COVID. So I’m not scared to get the shot now.”

You can find a list of neighborhood pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations here.

