Advertisement

Eddie Murphy to be inducted into NAACP Hall of Fame

The NAACP announced Thursday, March 11, 2021, that Eddie Murphy will be inducted during the...
The NAACP announced Thursday, March 11, 2021, that Eddie Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS. The actor-comedian will be presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles and Sidney Poitier. The most recent honorees to be inducted were Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Paris Barclay in 2014.

“To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP.

Murphy began his career as a stand-up comic while a teenager and eventually joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He starred in the box office hit “48 Hours” and made his mark in a slew of films such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dr. Dolittle” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” His latest film “Coming 2 America” released on Amazon last week.

The organization announced that singers Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan are set to perform during the live telecast. The NAACP Image Awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will also simulcast on BET, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an...
Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books
A package, which was an old cardboard light bulb box, that claimed to have a dried loofah...
Live insects found in FedEx shipment without import permits
Governor Bill Lee took to social media to welcome spring break and summer road trip visitors to...
Gov. Lee welcomes spring breakers and summer visitors, despite CDC recommendations
Women’s participation in the workforce is at the lowest level it has seen in more than 30 years.
Child care issues causing women to leave jobs during the pandemic