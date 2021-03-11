Evelyn Boswell’s Law continues to move through General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers continue to advance a proposal that aims to penalize parents who don’t report a missing child in a timely manner.

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended House Bill 384 for passage on Wednesday.

The proposed bill also referred to as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February, but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

The Senate version of the bill is scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021.

