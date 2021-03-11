Food City presents Project Help with generous donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City held a small ceremony Wednesday morning where it presented a check to Project Help as part of an annual campaign to “provide heating assistance to local residents in need during the cold weather season”.

The campaign, which Food City has held for the past 20 years, was held this year from January 6 through February 2. During the promotion, shoppers could donate $1 during their check-out to help people in need.

“Thanks to the support and generosity of loyal Food City customers, this year’s Project Help campaign raised a total of $53,445,” according to a release.

Food City representatives awarded a $53,445 check to Project Help Wednesday.

