Fulkerson Family Bond

Mike and Mona Fulkerson talk about son John the player and the person
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ”I really can’t put into words what my time at Tennessee has meant, they’re tears of joy because of all the times, all the memories all the people that I’ve met. I’ve had the best time here and wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” said senior John Fulkerson following the regular season ending win over Florida.

It was an emotional goodbye to Thompson-Boling Arena for Fulkerson last Sunday and just as moved were mom and dad Mona and Mike Fulkerson.

”I think some of the real emotions was prior to the game when John came out for the pre-game and they had the special celebration for the seniors and the introduction and all the accolades they had accomplished I think it kind of sank in there and John was emotional,” said mom Mona. Dad Mike added, ”That last game was very fitting for him and for us to be there to support him was a special moment for the family.”

Fulky’s time at Tennessee has meant a great deal to him and not just his time in the court. For the second straight season, John was named to the SEC’s Community Service Team and mpm says that goes back to John as a kid, ”I think that by nature he has just learned to help out at home he saw a need and that has just translated into serving his community.”

John is absolutely a people person, loves to give back. He also has a terrific sense of humor, something dad says comes from mom, ”Certainly gets his height from me but his personality probably from his mother.”

Something John gets from both parents is his affinity for that upper East Tennessee staple, Pal’s. Mona told us, ”Just yesterday he came home and it was a real quick trip, he said would you be upset if we just had some Pal’s and I said not at all so we all gathered around our kitchen table and opened the brown back and had hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries.”

This week, it’s the SEC Tourney for John and his teammates, then it’s on to the Big Dance, but what about beyond? Eligible for another season, will Vol Fans see No.10 back on Rocky Top next year? Mom and Dad offer a little perspective, “You know it’s kind of been comments that it’s not really how you start but how you finish and you know he’ll bathe his decisions in prayer,”says dad. Mom adds, “So he’s kind of said to himself I know I’ve got options, so we’ll just play it from that day he makes it and we’ll be supportive of him.”

John’s family will be in Nashville this week to watch the Vols play. Tennessee,a 3 seed at this years Tourney, takes the floor Friday afternoon against either Florida or Vanderbilt.

