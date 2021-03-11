Advertisement

Gov. Lee declares March 13 ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’ for narcolepsy awareness

The proclamation was requested by Knoxville native, Aaron Collins.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed an official proclamation designating Saturday, March 13, 2021 as “Suddenly Sleepy Saturday.”

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness for narcolepsy, a sleep disorder with affects one in every 2,000 people in the United States.

Narcolepsy symptoms include e excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep attacks, sudden micro sleeps, and disrupted nighttime sleep. Suddenly Sleepy Saturday takes place the day before daylight savings time.

The proclamation was requested by Knoxville native, Aaron Collins. Collins worked in collaboration with Narcolepsy Network, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with narcolepsy, raising awareness about narcolepsy, and promoting research for treatment and a cure for this serious neurological sleep disorder.

