Gov. Lee welcomes spring breakers and summer visitors, despite CDC recommendations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee took to social media to welcome spring break and summer road trip visitors to Tennessee.

“There’s a reason why Tennessee is home to the #1 tourist destination in the U.S.: We’re open for business,” Lee tweeted. “Looking forward to welcoming spring break visitors and summer road-trippers to the Tennessee experience.”

There’s a reason why Tennessee is home to the #1 tourist destination in the U.S.: We’re open for business!



Look forward to welcoming spring break visitors and summer road-trippers to the Tennessee experience. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 10, 2021

The CDC said travel increases an individual’s chance of getting and spreading COVID-19 and recommends staying home to stay safe.

“Avoid travel, crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walnesky said.

If you must travel, the CDC says to get vaccinated, if eligible, and wait two weeks after a second dose. Officials also advised individuals who travel to get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and keep a copy of their test results with them, in case it’s needed.

The Knox County Health Department advised people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing whether they plan to travel or not.

Health officials said only 14.82 percent of Tennesseans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.