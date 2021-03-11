Grainger advances to Class-AA State Semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first of the Knoxville area teams to take the floor at MTSU was Grainger High School and the Lady Grizz wasted little time in jumping out in front Maplewood in the Division-I Girls State Quarterfinals.

Lauren Longmire and Sydnie Hayes each scored 16 points as Grainger clamps down on the Lady Panther offense in the 4th quarter on their way to an impressive 64-37 win. Grainger, now 34-3 on the season, advances to the Class-AA State Semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.