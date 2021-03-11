Investigation determines no criminal activity detected in missing KCHD COVID-19 vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - District Attorney General Charme Allen announced the investigation into the nearly 1,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the Knox County Health Department has concluded.

Allen said after the thorough investigation, officials were unable to detect any criminal activity and Knoxville Police will close the case.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the state confirmed the doses had been shipped to KCHD, but the Health Department had no record of receiving the vaccines.

Dr. Buchanan announced the 975 doses were equivalent to 1.7 percent of all vaccines distributed in Knox County.

“KCHD was notified of the shipment of first-dose Pfizer vaccines, which are sent in unmarked boxes. That shipment was received as expected, but no shipment or delivery notification was received for the allotment of second-dose vaccines. Noticing the potential discrepancy, KCHD immediately reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health to further investigate,” said KCHD in a release.

Allen said the District Attorney’s office will close its case file on the incident.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released the following statement of the announcement from the District Attorney’s Office:

“I am happy to learn that KPD has affirmed what I believed to be true: no criminal activity led to the loss of vaccine. Nevertheless, this shouldn’t have happened. Since then, the Health Department has implemented corrective measures to ensure that it won’t. The Pugh & Co. audit will also look into the matter to see if there are other steps we might need to take.”

