Knox Co. Health Dept. reports more than 40 additional deaths over last three months

Knox County Health Department
Knox County Health Department(KWQC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced a data error has resulted in more than 40 COVID-19 related deaths being reported in the county.

Health Department officials said a process change at the state level, led to 44 deaths not being reported initially to KCHD. Counties across the state experienced the same issues with the death count.

“We want to be clear that this is not unique to Knox County,” Charity Menefee said.

According to health officials, the deaths happened between December and February. Knox County’s COVID-19 death toll is now 593.

Data showed 153 deaths in December, 179 in January, 62 in February and 12 so far in March. KCHD said the large number of deaths in December and January was a result of the surge in cases throughout the county at that time.

More than 120,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County. Meaning nearly 17 percent of residents have some level of COVID-19 protection. Knox County continues to lead the four metro counties in vaccines administered.

There are currently 34,600 individuals on KCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Menefee said it could be weeks to months before Knox County has enough vaccine supply to meet the demand but vocalized that the vaccine supply will continue to grow. The health department hopes to have all adults in the county vaccinated by june.

