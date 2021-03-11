Knoxville ranks 8th worst city of its size for COVID-19 according to White House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest White House COVID-19 report released Wednesday listed Knoxville as the eighth city of its size with a high coronavirus burden. Two other Tennessee cities also made the list. Nashville was ranked eighth for large cities and Cleveland was ranked third for smaller cities.

Data in the report showed, as of Wednesday, March 10, a total of 1,212 cases, or 139 cases per 100,000 citizens, making Knoxville number eight in the country for cities with populations between 250,000 and 1 million.

Test positivity for Knoxville was listed at 6.9% and there was a 15% decrease in cases over the previous week.

For cities with a population of over 1 million, Nashville was listed as number eight with a total infection rate of 2,852 in the last seven days, or 147 cases per 100,000 citizens, and a -1% decrease in cases over the previous week.

For cities with a population between 50,000 and 250,000, Cleveland came in at third place with a test positivity rate of 13.3% and a +15% increase in cases.

Tennessee is considered a yellow state, which means it has a moderate virus transmission rate. The state also falls under the “Sustained Hotspot” category which is defined as “communities that have had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations,” according to the White House data.

In December 2020, Knoxville was ranked the worst city of its size in the country for coronavirus burden.

