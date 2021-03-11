KPD: Crime and Drug Hotline “experienced a brief outage” amid request for people to come forward in murder of Austin-East student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said its Crime and Drug Hotline “experienced a brief outage” Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of city leaders asking community members to report any tips regarding the shooting death of a fourth Austin East High School student.

According to KPD, the outage was due to “a minor technical issue” and occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you tried to call the Crime and Drug Hotline after 4 p.m. today, we apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to call again at 865-215-7212,” KPD said in a tweet.

If you would like to submit a tip you can submit one online at www.knoxvilletn.gov/crimetips or call the tip line at 865-410-0839.

We have been made aware that the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline experienced a brief outage due to a minor technical issue some time this afternoon. Service has since been restored. pic.twitter.com/HXZX2YHnl0 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.