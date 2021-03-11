Advertisement

KPD: Crime and Drug Hotline “experienced a brief outage” amid request for people to come forward in murder of Austin-East student

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said its Crime and Drug Hotline “experienced a brief outage” Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of city leaders asking community members to report any tips regarding the shooting death of a fourth Austin East High School student.

According to KPD, the outage was due to “a minor technical issue” and occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you tried to call the Crime and Drug Hotline after 4 p.m. today, we apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to call again at 865-215-7212,” KPD said in a tweet.

If you would like to submit a tip you can submit one online at www.knoxvilletn.gov/crimetips or call the tip line at 865-410-0839.

