Kroger increases COVID-19 vaccination capacity to 1 million doses per week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger Health announced it has significantly increased its capacity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The increased capacity will allow the company to deliver one million doses per week through in-store pharmacies, clinics and mass vaccination off-site events.

Kroger Health will use the first hour of pharmacy operations as a focused hour assigned to administer the three FDA-authorized vaccines. Patients can also schedule appointments for various times, but the morning focus hour will allow for additional COVID-19 vaccines to be administered.

The plan to administer one million doses per week requires the activation of all pharmacies and clinics within Kroger Health’s national network.

“I’m so proud of Kroger Health and our teams across the country whose dedication, commitment, and flexibility are helping America confront and recover from this public health crisis. By the end of this week, Kroger Health will have administered one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and we’re only getting started. We’re here to collaborate with our existing federal and state partners, and we’re ready to work with other states to accelerate the vaccination of more Americans and reach our full capacity, leveraging our 2,250 pharmacy and 220 clinic locations,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

In March, Kroger Health has planned 100 mass vaccination off-site events nationwide to expand its vaccination efforts, starting with partnerships in Kentucky and Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.