Live insects found in FedEx shipment without import permits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A package sent from Tanzania was seized from the Memphis FedEx facility by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Officials said the package that claimed to contain a loofah was supposed to be shipped to Oregon. Inside the package, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered live insects in an old cardboard lightbulb box.

The bugs were shipped without proper import permits, according to reports.

An epidemiologist identified the bugs as a form of praying mantis and another from the wasp family. Inspectors said the insects could’ve threatened Oregon’s white cedar trees and spread disease to plants and native insects.

