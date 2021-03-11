Advertisement

Missing teen found dead in Scott County

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Authorities found Lauren Reesor's car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late Tuesday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing teenager has been found in Scott County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lauren Reesor left her sister’s Louisville area home Tuesday to go to EKU. Police report that she called her mother on that drive. They said she told her mom she planned on stopping to get groceries and gas.

That was the last time they heard from her.

Deputies found Lauren’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground, a rural and wooded part of Scott County, late Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says there was nothing suspicious about the car when they got to it.

Authorities went back out Thursday to search the area again where Lauren’s car was found. They say Lauren’s body was found not far away.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

