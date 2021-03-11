Advertisement

Northview Academy gets first State Tourney win

Lady Cougars beat Creek Wood 43-35 in the Division-I Girls State Quarterfinals
Northview Academy basketball
Northview Academy basketball(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The girls state tournament is continuing over in Murfreesboro. It’s first ever Tourney appearance for the Northview Academy girls and that appearance will continue.

Trailing with under minute to play, Reagan Brown gives the Lady Cougars the lead with a lay-up. Then after a defensive stop, Alexis Bates connects for three from the corner! The Lady Cougars win it it 43-35.

Now 33-1, Northview advances to face Macon Co. in the Class-AA Semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15.
TVA campgrounds open for 2021 season
Killing Our Kind
13-year-old Knoxville student shares heartfelt poem about recent shootings
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases, hospitalizations increase
A package, which was an old cardboard light bulb box, that claimed to have a dried loofah...
Live insects found in FedEx shipment without import permits