Northview Academy gets first State Tourney win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The girls state tournament is continuing over in Murfreesboro. It’s first ever Tourney appearance for the Northview Academy girls and that appearance will continue.

Trailing with under minute to play, Reagan Brown gives the Lady Cougars the lead with a lay-up. Then after a defensive stop, Alexis Bates connects for three from the corner! The Lady Cougars win it it 43-35.

Now 33-1, Northview advances to face Macon Co. in the Class-AA Semifinals on Friday.

