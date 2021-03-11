Rain returns, which helps ease fire and pollen concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hazy sun is here for the start of one last day but then it’s six straight cloud-covered days. There are a few showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Our next First Alert Day at WVLT is the end of Monday into very early Tuesday morning. We’re looking at a soaking rain then.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a lot of haze blending in with the clouds but most are really warm for the 11th of March. Enjoy the warmth and dry weather while it’s here because numerous showers are here 24 hours from when you read this.

The region is basically all dry and dry-feeling, at that, until well after midnight. Even through noon, the rain is only along the Tennessee/Kentucky border.

In the afternoon, we’ll have an uptick in humidity and some on-and-off showers. Looks like we could even get a couple of storms along I-40 after dusk. Be mindful that, if there is lightning, that could spark new wildfires. Rain sticks around, very sporadic though, during the morning of Saturday. It’s quite a bit cooler in the lower 60s in the Valley. There are a few more showers Saturday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is mostly dry but very cloudy. There may be one or two little rain showers in Upper Northeast Tennessee but that’s about it. The next First Alert is Monday evening as a few storms roll in.

We finally snap out of the rain chances by early next Thursday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Monday evening gusty winds rain and some storms move in and taper off later that night. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.