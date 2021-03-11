Tennessee bill would require businesses to disclose if it allows ‘either biological sex to use any public restroom’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers advanced a bill that aims to require businesses to notify customers if it allows a “member of either biological sex to use any public restroom.”

House Bill 1182 was recommended on Wednesday by the Tennessee House Public Service Subcommittee. The bill was referred to the State Government Committee. The Senate version of the bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to the bill, “A public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public and that, as a matter of formal or informal policy, allows a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility shall post notice of the policy at the entrance of each public restroom and at each entrance of the building accessible by the general public.”

The bill was proposed by Representative Tim Rudd. The legislation would require businesses to post a notice that states, “this facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”

Rudd said the bill was introduced for “the protection of women and children against sexual predators that could be taking advantage of policies, executive orders or legislation that may allow the opposite sex to enter a restroom, shower or locker that allows more than one person in the facility at a time.”

Rudd said his bill is not aimed at transgender people.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.