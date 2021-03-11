Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a carry permit continues to advance in the General Assembly.

House Bill 786 states an individual be 21-years-old to carry a handgun unless they are 18 and honorably discharged or retired from the Armed Forces. Members of the National Guard and people on active duty would also be permitted to carry guns without permits.

The House Criminal Justice Committee advanced the amended legislation on Wednesday. The committee’s Democratic members voted against the bill.

The bill pushed by Governor Bill Lee also received opposition from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

The Senate version of the bill is set to appear in the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee next Tuesday. If approved, Tennessee will become the 32nd permit-less carry state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.