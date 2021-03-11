Advertisement

Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance

(KMVT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a carry permit continues to advance in the General Assembly.

House Bill 786 states an individual be 21-years-old to carry a handgun unless they are 18 and honorably discharged or retired from the Armed Forces. Members of the National Guard and people on active duty would also be permitted to carry guns without permits.

The House Criminal Justice Committee advanced the amended legislation on Wednesday. The committee’s Democratic members voted against the bill.

The bill pushed by Governor Bill Lee also received opposition from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

The Senate version of the bill is set to appear in the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee next Tuesday. If approved, Tennessee will become the 32nd permit-less carry state.

