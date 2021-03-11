Advertisement

Tennessee principal becomes bus driver to help with shortage

School bus
School bus(WTVG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee principal has changed her position to assist her school district during a time of need.

Principal Emily Clark of Norman Smith Elementary School in Clarksville became a certified bus driver after she noticed the bus driver shortage the district was experiencing during the pandemic, WTVF reported.

“After the students stay in the hallway for awhile you realize gosh it’s sad. You want them to be home,” Clark told WTVF. “They see me in the hallways and classroom but they couldn’t believe I was behind the bus.”

Clark began training to be a bus driver in October and received her certification in January. The principal completed her first official bus route last week.

Clark said her students thought it was special that their principal was driving the bus and gave them an extra opportunity to bond.

More than 20,000 students in the district rely on school buses for transportation daily.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

