Advertisement

Tennessee seeks applicants for agricultural business grants

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are seeking applicants for grants to help agricultural, food and forestry businesses in distressed counties.

The state Department of Agriculture says awards through the Agricultural Enterprise Fund will be prioritized for new and expanding businesses based on their impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity or agricultural innovation.

The deadline to apply for the cost-sharing program is April 1. Businesses must include proof of financing and a business plan.

The department says the fund has awarded nearly $4.3 million to Tennessee businesses since the program’s launch in 2017, leading to more than $59 million in private investments from agriculture and forest-product business development.

The application can be found online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case

Latest News

Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance
Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh
Bridgestone
Tire company Bridgestone offers employees $100 to vaccinate
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel