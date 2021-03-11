Advertisement

TVA campgrounds open for 2021 season

Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15.
Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As spring approaches, The Tennessee Valley Authority announced opening dates for its seasonal campgrounds.

Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15. The season will run through November 15.

TVA provides more than 80 public recreation areas, including campgrounds, day-use areas and boat ramps across the Tennessee Valley.

According to TVA, most campsites are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground has restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations, and nearby boating and fishing access. The campsites also have electrical service, except for a few tent-only campsites.

The following campsites will open on March 15:

TVA says all members of the public are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing from persons not within their own family unit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
Source: (TDOT)
Knoxville ranks 8th worst city of its size for COVID-19 according to White House
FILE - (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Investigation determines no criminal activity detected in missing KCHD COVID-19 vaccines
Killing Our Kind
13-year-old Knoxville student shares heartfelt poem about recent shootings