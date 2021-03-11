Warm and dry for now, showers to downpours ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another warm day to enjoy, then rain moves through at times Friday through the weekend. A WVLT First Alert goes in effect Monday afternoon to evening, as gusts ramp up and a line of rain and some storms move through around the afternoon drive through the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is warmer, thanks to wind churning around parts of our area. This makes for spotty cooling, as the wind keeps the cool air from settling. We’re starting the day on average around 46 degrees.

We have a blend of clouds and diffused sun Thursday, but still a warm day is on track. We’re topping out around 74 degrees. Humidity is gradually increasing, so a stray shower would be possible in the mountains. Gusts are around 25 mph at times today. Pollen counts are higher today, as this wind kicks it up at times. Air Quality is also at a moderate level, which means “sensitive groups” may want to limit time outside, that anyone with heart or lung disease, children with asthma, and the elderly.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and another warm one, with a low around 51 degrees. Isolated showers are possible by the morning, especially along the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts with scattered rain for the Northern part of our area, then those scattered showers slowly drop south throughout the day. That means the Valley and mountains have a 40% for the afternoon to evening hours. We’ll still be around 72 degrees, just ahead of those showers in the Knoxville area.

Scattered, light showers are developing at times Saturday. It’s a cloudy day, with a cooler high of 62 degrees.

Sunday is still cloudy, with a spotty rain chance, but ahead of the next system we can feel some warming to the mid to upper 60s.

Monday starts off warming and becomes windy at times, with gusts reaching 40+ mph. The WVLT First Alert starts with the stronger gusts and continues for the line of rain and some storms that moves through in the late afternoon through the evening hours, coming in from the west.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Monday evening gusty winds rain and some storms move in and taper off later that night. (WVLT)

