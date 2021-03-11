Advertisement

William Blount High School closed Friday due to potential gas leak

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School will be closed Friday, March 12 due to a potential gas leak, according to Blount County Schools officials.

BCS said grades 9-12 will not attend school Friday out of “an abundance of caution”.

The announcement comes one day after a Maryville neighborhood was evacuated due to a gas leak.

