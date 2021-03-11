Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly left her 4-year-old unattended inside a hotel.
Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites after receiving reports of an unattended child.
According to police, Madison Leckemby was found drinking outside the hotel, while her child was found alone inside a hotel room.
Leckemby had reportedly been drinking outside for nearly two and a half hours.
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
