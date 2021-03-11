Advertisement

Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel

Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.(Washington County Detention Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly left her 4-year-old unattended inside a hotel.

Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites after receiving reports of an unattended child.

According to police, Madison Leckemby was found drinking outside the hotel, while her child was found alone inside a hotel room.

Leckemby had reportedly been drinking outside for nearly two and a half hours.

Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case

Latest News

Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance
Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh
Bridgestone
Tire company Bridgestone offers employees $100 to vaccinate
Tennessee seeks applicants for agricultural business grants