Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly left her 4-year-old unattended inside a hotel.

Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites after receiving reports of an unattended child.

According to police, Madison Leckemby was found drinking outside the hotel, while her child was found alone inside a hotel room.

Leckemby had reportedly been drinking outside for nearly two and a half hours.

Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

