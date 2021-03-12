Alcoa police investigating possible assault of a teen

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department is investigating after a teen was allegedly assaulted near the intersection of Perkins and Darwin Streets Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to APD, the suspect is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall with a brown beard.

Police say walkers in the area stopped the alleged assault and then the suspect left the area in a black sedan.

APD is asking for assistance from witnesses or homeowners in the area who may have security cameras that captured the incident. If you have any information for police contact Detective Vandergriff at 865-380-4925.

