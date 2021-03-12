Advertisement

Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Amazon delivery station will soon be available in Knoxville.

Amazon signed a lease with plans to open the new delivery station in 2022.

The new delivery station will be located five miles east of downtown Knoxville, at the former East Towne Mall location, and will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Tennessee Valley.

The new station will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs in the Knoxville area. Workers will be paid a minimum of $15 per hour.

“We warmly welcome Amazon to Knoxville. Their decision to invest here will create hundreds of new jobs. Even better, Amazon will bring back into reuse a large vacant site, a closed mall, that could have remained empty for decades to come,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

According to Amazon, Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. There are currently four delivery stations in Tennessee and more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S.

“Knoxville Center Mall, at one time, was the epicenter of our community. Even though the mall is gone, it’s great to see this property being put to good use. This much flat land isn’t something we have a lot of in Knox County. We are thrilled to have the delivery center utilizing the space and excited about the hundreds of good-paying, well-benefited jobs that will be available,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

The Knoxville station will be designed to meet the needs of Amazon’s electric delivery vehicles. The company aims to put 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

