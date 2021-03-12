Bearden falls in state quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden falls at the Division-I Girls State Tournament losing to Hardin Co. in the Class-AAA quarterfinals, 48-39. Congrats to coach Underwood and the Lady Bulldogs who close out a terrific season at 30-2.

Jennifer Sullivan led Bearden in scoring with 11 points, but overall the shots were just not falling for the Lady Dawgs who finished with a shooting percentage of just 22% and included from beyond the arc where Bearden connected on just 5 of 23 three pointers.

Hardin Co. advances to face Lebanon in the Class-AAA semifinals on Friday.

