Advertisement

Deputies discover body of missing Cumberland Co. man

Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing man was discovered Thursday.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to Clint Lowe Road around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a discovered body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene.

Authorities confirmed the body discovered was that of 30-year-old Bradley Barnes, who had been missing since February 11.

Officials said they don’t believe foul play is involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

The body is being sent for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance

Latest News

Senate advances Tennessee student discipline bill
FILE - This undated booking photo released by the Bridgeton Police Department shows Makayla...
St. Louis-area woman sentenced for infant’s starvation death
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police
The University of Tennessee campus
UT to return to ‘fully in-person’ campus starting in fall
Source: (UT Medical Center)
UT Medical Center Chief Quality Officer reflects on COVID-19 over the last year