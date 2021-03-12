Family, friends say 15-year-old had a village, volunteered with religious group for years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He might have look like your average child, but many boldy say 15-year-old Jamarion Gillette “Lil Dada” stood out from the rest.

“He wanted to be loved just like every kid down here,” Stephanie Dyer Mitchum said. “I don’t think there was a time he left without telling us he loved us.”

Stephanie and Jerri Cable with ’180 Gang’ said they knew him for his loving heart. He was a part of their religious youth group they described as a play on a street gang centered around faith.

“‘Jumping in’ meant we all gathered around them and prayed over them,”

He also worked alongside designer Khalil Melian feeding the homeless and sporting his 1Luv brand.

“I think he understood the message, because he used to wear the shirt all the time,” Mitchum said.

Dada was front and center for it all until Stephanie said he hit a gray area within the last two years.

“We saw changes in him, and I was concerned about it,” Mitchum said. “We used to be so close, and he just had a wall up with me and didn’t share what was going on.”

He spent a lot of time with her before he was taken into the state’s custody and reported missing from a group home. Five months later, police said he was shot and killed, which made him the fourth Austin-East student to die in six weeks.

“It’s not a racial problem. It’s not a school problem. I feel it’s a spiritual problem, and I think the only answer to that is Jesus,” Mitchum said

His death is pushing his now former mentors to keep helping and hoping to care for another child who isn’t like the rest.

“The madness must stop. God didn’t put us on this earth to harm each other,” Melian said.

More questions than answers remain for police including where and when he was shot, how long he was out of state’s custody or if any of the recent teenage killings are related.

