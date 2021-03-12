Advertisement

Grainger advances to Class-AA championship game

Will face Macon Co. which defeated Northview Acad. 73-59
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger defeated Westview 45-33 and will play for the girls Class-AA state basketball championship. Lauren Longmire led the Lady Grizz with 14 points. She also had two of Grainger’s seven 3-pointers.

Grainger will face Macon Co. in the Class-AA title game after the Lady Tigers eliminated Northview Academy in the other semifinal match-up. What hurt the Lady Cougars in the game was turnovers. Macon County scored 19 points off 15 Northview turnovers on their way to a 73-59 win.

Saturday’s championship game between the Lady Tigers and Lady Grizz will take place at 3:00 pm. ET. It’s a game you’ll be able to watch locally on MyVLT.

