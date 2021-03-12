Hiker overcomes mental and physical health challenges on the trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bud Smith finds peace on top of a mountain, getting dirty on the trail, and chasing waterfalls.

“When you’re going up a mountain, you have to dig deep in yourself. I think hiking is 80% mental and 20% physical,” Smith said.

Hiking helped him escape an alcohol addiction, depression, anxiety, and PTSD from his law enforcement career.

“To serve whether it be a paramedic, armed forces, law enforcement, or firefighters, they go into that job with a servant’s heart. Your life expectancy is 20 years less than everybody else is. Heart attacks, suicide rates, and divorces are high. I was 21 years old when I walked into the police academy but you’re sitting there thinking Nah it’s not going to happen to me,” Smith said.

His first hike was one of the toughest in The Great Smokey Mountains- to Mt. LeConte. He hiked there in 2008 when he weighed more than 320 pounds.

“I felt like I was going to die. I told one of the guys with us that day, I said you don’t understand if LifeFlight was available I would pay them to come and pick me up here on the mountain.”

They made it to the top and snapped a picture to remember the day.

“I had never dug that deep inside myself to finish something that hard, and once you realize you can do it, now every hike I go on I compare it to that mountain,” Smith said.

It took one hike and he was hooked. He’s prioritizing a healthy lifestyle to make the hikes easier and so far he’s shed 50 pounds. He says the endorphins he gets help with the depression. He’s also appreciative of his wife and his friends who go hiking with him. Smith says he and his buddies are making their way through the Appalachian Trail.

“We started the Appalachian trail last year in Georgia and I think we got about 40 miles left and we’ll be in North Carolina,” he said.

Smith says hiking and his faith are what saved him from a bad path, “Finally, God blessed me with the ability to get away.”

Smith shared his story on a popular Facebook page Hiking the Smokies. His post got nearly two thousand likes and hundreds of comments. He wants people to know hiking can help them too.

