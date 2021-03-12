Advertisement

Knox County General Sessions Court reopens Monday

Knox County General Sessions Court will reopen for in-court proceedings Monday, March 15.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County General Sessions Court will reopen for in-court proceedings after an extended closure due to the pandemic.

In-court proceedings will resume Monday, March 15.

All individuals who enter any General Sessions courtroom are required to wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth at all times. People are instructed to also maintain social distancing.

Anyone who is set to have their case heard in General Sessions is urged to confirm their court dates. Officials said, a failure to appear for any criminal matter may result in a warrant for arrest.

