LIVE: SEC Tourney | Vols vs. Gators
Tennessee closed out the regular season with a 65-54 win over Florida
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the third time this season it’s the Vols and Gators on the hardwood. Florida won the first meeting in convincing fashion down in Gainesville. Tennessee enacted a bit of revenge on senior day this past Sunday in Knoxville.
A win advance Tennessee to at least the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament for the third consecutive tournament, excluding the canceled 2020 edition. The Vols would face top seed Alabama in Saturday’s semifinals after the Tide rolled past Miss. State in quarterfinal round action Friday. Tip-off for that potential match-up is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
1ST HALF
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.