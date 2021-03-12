Advertisement

Maryville girls advance to state semifinals

Lady Rebels defeat Page 57-39
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Lady Rebels are off to a great start at the Division-I Girls State basketball tournament. The Lady Rebels met up with Page High School in the Class-AAA quarterfinals and absolutely dominated Page 57-39.

How big was the win? Well, Maryville hadn’t won a state tournament game in girls basketball since 1923.

The Lady Rebels shot nearly 50% from the floor and were led by Iowa State signee Denae Fritz who scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Now 27-6, Maryville advances to the state semifinals where they’ll face Murfreesboro Blackman Friday night at 9:30 pm. ET. The Lady Blaze (22-3) come into the contest having won 18 straight games.

A program reminder, you’ll be able to see the state championship games in all three classifications Saturday on MyVLT.

