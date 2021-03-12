Morristown breaks ground on new community center

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new community center is coming to Hamblen County. Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney, city officials and developers attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the Merchants Green area Friday morning to celebrate the building of Morristown Landing.

Morristown Regional Airport had one of its planes perform a flyover to celebrate the new addition to the community.

The center will feature a business conference center, swimming pools, video games and an area for people to enjoy plays and shows.

Mayor Chesney says with more people coming to Morristown the community center is needed.

“We’re growing. We have a lot of industry here. Our population is growing. We’re a hub and recreational activities and interest change, grow, and there’s a lot of things that people are interested in that we need to be able to provide,” Chesney said.

The $32 million complex will be available for people of all ages. A hike in property taxes will cover the cost of the center.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in about a year and a half.

