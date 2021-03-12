Advertisement

Morristown breaks ground on new community center

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in about a year and a half.
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new community center is coming to Hamblen County. Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney, city officials and developers attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the Merchants Green area Friday morning to celebrate the building of Morristown Landing.

Morristown Regional Airport had one of its planes perform a flyover to celebrate the new addition to the community.

The center will feature a business conference center, swimming pools, video games and an area for people to enjoy plays and shows.

Mayor Chesney says with more people coming to Morristown the community center is needed.

“We’re growing. We have a lot of industry here. Our population is growing. We’re a hub and recreational activities and interest change, grow, and there’s a lot of things that people are interested in that we need to be able to provide,” Chesney said.

The $32 million complex will be available for people of all ages. A hike in property taxes will cover the cost of the center.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in about a year and a half.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute

Latest News

John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson taken to hospital; questionable vs. Alabama Saturday
A new Smash Therapy Zone is opening inside the Family Fun Zone in Morristown on March 17.
A safe way to smash away your frustrations
17-year-old Caniya Long has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Chattanooga teen
Barnes and Santi
Barnes and Santi on Fulky