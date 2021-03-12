Murfreesboro police searching for man accused of pulling gun on drive-thru worker over $10 refund

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a man accused of pulling out a gun on a drive-thru worker over a refund dispute in November 2020.

According to MPD, a man pulled up at the drive-thru window of Hardee’s located at 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd. asking to speak with a manager about a $10 refund. Police said the man became hostile with the employee and pointed a gun at the worker with his finger on the trigger.

The man is described as having a beard and a nose ring. He was driving a black Chevy Equinox SUV.

He could face aggravated assault charges. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

