Murfreesboro police searching for man accused of pulling gun on drive-thru worker over $10 refund
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a man accused of pulling out a gun on a drive-thru worker over a refund dispute in November 2020.
According to MPD, a man pulled up at the drive-thru window of Hardee’s located at 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd. asking to speak with a manager about a $10 refund. Police said the man became hostile with the employee and pointed a gun at the worker with his finger on the trigger.
The man is described as having a beard and a nose ring. He was driving a black Chevy Equinox SUV.
He could face aggravated assault charges. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
