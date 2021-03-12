Advertisement

New drone show coming to Dollywood this summer

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced to exclusively to WVLT’s Kyle Grainger Friday morning that new entertainment shows will be coming to the park this season, including a drone show.

Three new shows will kick off Friday for the season pass holder opening. The shows will continue through most of the summer.

“We love to be able to give our guests something new, so every festival when you come in during this year is going to feel different,” Wes Ramey said.

Ramey announced a drone show will premiere at Dollywood this summer during the Summer Celebration.

The show, which has yet to be named, will begin on June 25. The show will feature several hundred drones, a firework element and a dance party that will kick-off the show every evening.

