Advertisement

Oak Ridge Schools to distribute free meals for students

ORS will give the meals to students for free with no application, names or identification required.
All these bags are filled with food for children.
All these bags are filled with food for children. (KOTA)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Oak Ridge Schools will distribute free meals to students next week.

Any child 18 and younger can pick up seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals from Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

ORS will give the meals to students for free with no application, names or identification required. Parents can also pick up the meals without the child present.

You can drive by or walk up to receive the meals.

Oak Ridge Schools Food Services will be distributing meals on Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18 from 11a-12:30p...

Posted by Oak Ridge Schools on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute

Latest News

WVLT News answers your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
Track your stimulus payment
According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and...
UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges, suspended from team