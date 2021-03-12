Oak Ridge Schools to distribute free meals for students

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Oak Ridge Schools will distribute free meals to students next week.

Any child 18 and younger can pick up seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals from Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

ORS will give the meals to students for free with no application, names or identification required. Parents can also pick up the meals without the child present.

You can drive by or walk up to receive the meals.

