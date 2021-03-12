‘Rage room’ coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you been needing to let off some steam? A new Morristown attraction might be just what you need.

A ‘rage room’ is set to open at the ‘Family Fun Zone’ in Morristown next week.

All you have to do it sign a waiver and put on protective gear including coveralls, gloves and a face shield, then you can smash all the glass and electronics you want inside the room.

The facility will provide tools like bats, clubs and sledgehammers for your smashing adventures.

