‘Rage room’ coming to Morristown

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you been needing to let off some steam? A new Morristown attraction might be just what you need.

A ‘rage room’ is set to open at the ‘Family Fun Zone’ in Morristown next week.

All you have to do it sign a waiver and put on protective gear including coveralls, gloves and a face shield, then you can smash all the glass and electronics you want inside the room.

The facility will provide tools like bats, clubs and sledgehammers for your smashing adventures.

