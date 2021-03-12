Advertisement

Rematch set between Vols and Gators

Tennessee to face Florida in SEC Tourney Quarterfinals
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team opens its run through the 2021 SEC Tournament with a Friday afternoon quarterfinal matchup with fifth-seeded Florida. Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN.

Fans can see Friday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN on the ESPN App. WatchESPN can also be accessed online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertlekamp describing the action.Last time out, Tennessee downed this same Florida team, 65-54, on the backs of 14-point outputs from senior John Fulkerson, junior Victor Bailey Jr. and freshman Keon Johnson.

A win on Friday would advance Tennessee to at least the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament for the third consecutive tournament, excluding the canceled 2020 edition.Up next, the Vols will advance to the semifinals with a victory to take on either top-seeded Alabama or ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off for that potential contest is slated for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

THE SERIES...

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with Florida, 78-58, dating to 1927.

• The Vols own a 4-4 all-time SEC Tournament record vs. Florida.

• UT has won five of its last six games vs. Florida. Over those six games, neither team has reached 80 points.

• The Vols and Gators have met only once in Nashville, with Tennessee logging an 80-74 overtime win the 1984 SEC Tournament.

A WIN WOULD...

• Make the Vols 10-8 in SEC Tournament games played at Bridgestone Arena.

• Advance Tennessee to at least the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the third straight time (excluding the canceled tournament in 2020).

• Give the Vols a 6-4 record in SEC Tournament games under head coach Rick Barnes.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old Austin East student
Timeline: 4 Austin-East students have been killed in shootings in 2021

Latest News

Baseball and Softball cutouts
UT baseball, softball fans can purchase cutouts to be featured at games
Rage room coming to Morristown
‘Rage room’ coming to Morristown
He could face aggravated assault charges.
Murfreesboro police searching for man accused of pulling gun on drive-thru worker over $10 refund
Gov. Bill Lee
“We’re open for business” Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee encourages spring breakers to visit state
Gov. Bill Lee
"We're open" Bill Lee tells tourists