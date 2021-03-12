Rematch set between Vols and Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team opens its run through the 2021 SEC Tournament with a Friday afternoon quarterfinal matchup with fifth-seeded Florida. Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN.

Fans can see Friday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN on the ESPN App. WatchESPN can also be accessed online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertlekamp describing the action.Last time out, Tennessee downed this same Florida team, 65-54, on the backs of 14-point outputs from senior John Fulkerson, junior Victor Bailey Jr. and freshman Keon Johnson.

A win on Friday would advance Tennessee to at least the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament for the third consecutive tournament, excluding the canceled 2020 edition.Up next, the Vols will advance to the semifinals with a victory to take on either top-seeded Alabama or ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off for that potential contest is slated for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

THE SERIES...

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with Florida, 78-58, dating to 1927.

• The Vols own a 4-4 all-time SEC Tournament record vs. Florida.

• UT has won five of its last six games vs. Florida. Over those six games, neither team has reached 80 points.

• The Vols and Gators have met only once in Nashville, with Tennessee logging an 80-74 overtime win the 1984 SEC Tournament.

A WIN WOULD...

• Make the Vols 10-8 in SEC Tournament games played at Bridgestone Arena.

• Advance Tennessee to at least the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the third straight time (excluding the canceled tournament in 2020).

• Give the Vols a 6-4 record in SEC Tournament games under head coach Rick Barnes.

