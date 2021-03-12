Advertisement

Road closure on State Route 90 in Campbell Co. Friday afternoon

Detour signs will be put in place to direct traffic around the work zone. All work is expected...
Detour signs will be put in place to direct traffic around the work zone. All work is expected to be complete by Monday, March 22.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers traveling on State Route 90 in Campbell County on Friday.

Beginning Friday at noon, State Route 90 will be closed at LM 2 near White Oak in Campbell County. The closure is to allow crews to work to remove rock that fell on Sunday, February 28.

Detour signs will be put in place to direct traffic around the work zone. All work is expected to be complete by Monday, March 22.

Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance

