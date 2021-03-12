Seven injured after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Juliet Police said seven people were injured after a truck crashed into the dining area of a Cracker Barrel.

According to police, an elderly driver unintentionally hit the accelerator and drove into the building. The truck busted through an exterior wall and entered the dining area.

Seven people were treated on the scene of the crash for minor injuries. Police say no one required hospital transport.

The restaurant has advised the public to avoid the restaurant while they repair the damages.

