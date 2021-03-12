Sevierville police save two unconscious drivers in one day

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville Police Department Sergeant saved an unconscious driver from rolling into traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to SPD, Sgt. Bryan Lewelling was on routine patrol around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when he noticed a woman slumped over and unresponsive at the wheel on Dolly Parton Parkway near Henderson Avenue. The car was rolling towards oncoming traffic, so Lewelling maneuvered his patrol car in front of the moving vehicle allowing it to hit the side of his car to stop it.

“Sgt. Lewelling exited his vehicle and discovered all the other vehicle’s doors were locked. Fortunately, a witness who happened to be an off-duty paramedic stopped with a tool and was able to breach the driver’s side windows. By that point other SPD officers were arriving and were able to get the driver out of the vehicle,” SPD said in a Facebook post.

SPD Sergeant Michael Maddron and Officer Brandon Tinker were able to assist Sgt. Lewelling and perform CPR on the woman until Sevierville Fire Department and Sevier County Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene to take over.

The woman was transported to LeConte Medical Center where hospital staff stabilized her, and then she was taken to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

LMC hospital staff said it was the quick actions of Sgt. Lewelling, Sgt. Maddron, and Officer Tinker that saved the woman’s life.

“I am so proud of these officers and our entire agency for the dedication they have to our citizens and visitors,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “I am also grateful to SFD Chief Matt Henderson for spearheading the City’s AED program, which is a proven asset to our officers and community.

Just an hour earlier on Wednesday SPD officers assisted another driver who went into cardiac arrest and drove into a fence on Bruce Street and Gary Wade Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.