Showers kick off the first weekend of Spring Break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a string of sunny and warm days, showers reenter the picture this afternoon. While not a washout, waves of rain and even some storms will pass through during the first half of Spring Break for many school districts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday morning’s getting off to a mild start with only a few scattered clouds. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s out the door. While we are dry to start the day, you will want to bring along the rain gear for the afternoon drive home.

By lunch time, a few scattered showers will spring up around the Tennessee, Kentucky border. By the Friday drive home, those showers spill south into the Valley. There could even get a couple of storms along I-40 after sunset. Be mindful that if there is lightning, that could spark new wildfires. Highs will still reach the lower 70s.

Rain sticks around during the morning of Saturday. It’s quite a bit cooler in the lower 60s in the Valley. There are a few more showers Saturday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Monday for locally heavy rain and storms. (WVLT)

Sunday is drier, but the dense clouds will stick around. There may be one or two spotty showers in Upper Northeast Tennessee, but that’s about it. The next First Alert is Monday evening as a few storms roll in. The heavier stuff should be overnight but right now, the severity doesn’t look too high. We are looking at about an inch to an inch and a half of rain, however, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain from this wave leaves by Tuesday morning.

After a few scattered showers on Wednesday, we should see a drier streak heading into the following weekend. Highs will take a bit of a hit, though. We’ll slide from the mid 60s Wednesday into the lower 50s to end the week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Scattered showers kick off the weekend. Another round of heavier rain arrives early next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.