Advertisement

Spring Break means spring showers

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is watching six straight days of cloud-filled weather.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is back in the forecast; in case you hadn’t spotted the clouds, we are due for six mostly cloudy days in a row.

That includes a few storms Friday evening and a First Alert Day for heavy rain Monday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As anticipated, the early waves of rain resided along the Kentucky and Tennessee border. That slowly drifting south and brings the first round of Valley rain this afternoon.

There’s a batch of stormy weather this evening, after dinner and before bedtime. While we could use the rain, lightning could start a few wildfires. The timeline for these storms is roughly 7:00-11:00 p.m.

There’s a few rain showers moving and up down the WVLT map Saturday but it’s never a full washout. Temps are substantially cooler, though, so don’t walk outside expecting shorts weather. Highs will be in the low 60s as opposed to the low 70s we’ve been having.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain threat is diminished Sunday but the clouds are not. We have a mostly cloudy stretch with only a few periodic breaks in the overcast weather.

Much of Monday is also quiet and it’s warmer, all leading up to the First Alert evening. The severe risk is higher in Texas and Arkansas but we could have a fewer low end storms of our own Monday night. The Alert is more of a downpour risk as opposed to severe storms. Still, that could slow traffic for late evening commuters Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is calmer but mostly cloudy. There’s still a split on when the third batch of rain gets here on Wednesday into Thursday but it looks like showers during that period.

After that, though, it’s a sunny forecast for a few days. We’ll be somewhat colder under a Canadian air mass. That mostly stalls out to our north.

Sent from my iPhone

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Monday for locally heavy rain and storms.
Our next First Alert Weather Day is Monday for locally heavy rain and storms.(WVLT)
Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute

Latest News

Light rain will impact the afternoon drive while a couple rumbles could wake you up tonight.
Showers kick off the first weekend of Spring Break
Light rain will impact the afternoon drive while a couple rumbles could wake you up tonight.
Weekend showers to early week storms
Showers kick off the first weekend of Spring Break
Showers kick off the first weekend of Spring Break
For the first time in more than a week
Rain returns, which helps ease fire and pollen concerns