Spring Break means spring showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is back in the forecast; in case you hadn’t spotted the clouds, we are due for six mostly cloudy days in a row.

That includes a few storms Friday evening and a First Alert Day for heavy rain Monday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As anticipated, the early waves of rain resided along the Kentucky and Tennessee border. That slowly drifting south and brings the first round of Valley rain this afternoon.

There’s a batch of stormy weather this evening, after dinner and before bedtime. While we could use the rain, lightning could start a few wildfires. The timeline for these storms is roughly 7:00-11:00 p.m.

There’s a few rain showers moving and up down the WVLT map Saturday but it’s never a full washout. Temps are substantially cooler, though, so don’t walk outside expecting shorts weather. Highs will be in the low 60s as opposed to the low 70s we’ve been having.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain threat is diminished Sunday but the clouds are not. We have a mostly cloudy stretch with only a few periodic breaks in the overcast weather.

Much of Monday is also quiet and it’s warmer, all leading up to the First Alert evening. The severe risk is higher in Texas and Arkansas but we could have a fewer low end storms of our own Monday night. The Alert is more of a downpour risk as opposed to severe storms. Still, that could slow traffic for late evening commuters Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is calmer but mostly cloudy. There’s still a split on when the third batch of rain gets here on Wednesday into Thursday but it looks like showers during that period.

After that, though, it’s a sunny forecast for a few days. We’ll be somewhat colder under a Canadian air mass. That mostly stalls out to our north.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Monday for locally heavy rain and storms. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

