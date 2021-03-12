Advertisement

Tennessee officer in critical condition, suspect dead following shooting during traffic

Officer Josh Baker
Officer Josh Baker(MNPD)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said an officer is in critical condition and the suspect is dead after a shooting during a traffic stop Friday morning.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General.

According to reports, Officer Josh Baker pulled over a black Chevrolet Camaro whose owner had six outstanding warrants. When the officer pulled over the vehicle they identified the driver as Nika Holbert, 31. Holbert was not the owner of the vehicle, police said.

Police said the situation escalated and Holbert fired shots and Officer Baker returned fire. Both individuals were struck. Officials said Holbert fled the scene following the shooting.

Officer Baker was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Holbert was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Nashville Police said Baker was wearing a body camera and investigators are working to review the video.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

