(KGNS)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White House announced most Americans will receive the $1,400 stimulus payments as early as this weekend.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday, which will provide families with a third round of COVID-19 relief. This time the financial benefits will aid more people including relief checks for dependent students, financial aid grants and child tax credits for student who have children.

The maximum amount any individual can receive is $1,400. Individuals with incomes of more than $75,000, a head of household who makes at least $112,500 and couples who make a combined incomes of $150,000 will receive less money.

Income totals are based on your 2019 or 2020 tax refund.

To track your stimulus payment, you can use the IRS Get My Payment tool when it becomes available.

