University of Tenn. to administer 11K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has administered 5,000 vaccinations to eligible members of the campus community.

Vaccinations are campus are currently being provided to faculty, staff, or students who were identified as being in the current risk-based phase (1a1 or 1a2) or age-based phase (age 65 or older) for Knox County, according to the state’s vaccination plan.

School officials said they plan to distribute 11,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week in the student union to eligible individuals. The university plans to continue to offer vaccines through the spring semester.

UT Provost John Zomchick said only 50.8 percent of students are participating in community saliva testing. Zomchick said that percentage continues to drop every week. Students who live on campus are required to participate in the campus testing. Individuals who do not participate will soon face consequences, university officials said.

